Managed Account Services Inc. Buys 118 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $282.67. 30,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,833. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.44. The company has a market cap of $304.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

