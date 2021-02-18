MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Down 24.7% in January

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the January 14th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MMD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.73. 64,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,652. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

