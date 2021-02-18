Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,202,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $67.46 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.68.

