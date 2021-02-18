Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 762 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSE SO opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.02. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $70.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

