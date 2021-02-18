Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 147 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $137,127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after buying an additional 1,877,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 350.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after buying an additional 1,490,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $115.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.88. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

