Magnus Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Stamps.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Stamps.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Stamps.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $375,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $3,396,441.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,790 shares of company stock valued at $13,165,276 over the last 90 days. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $260.88 on Thursday. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $325.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.07.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Equities analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.80.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

