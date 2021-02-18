Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $89.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.