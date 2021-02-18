Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.