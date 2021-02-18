Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 1,263 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

