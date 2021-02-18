MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%.

Shares of NYSE MX traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 39,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,507. The company has a market cap of $704.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

