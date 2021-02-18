MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Get MagnaChip Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of MX stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $715.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.