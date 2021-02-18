MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.96% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.
Shares of MX stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $715.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.
MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.
Further Reading: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.