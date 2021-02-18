Maecenas (ART) Price Up 68.8% This Week

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 176% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Maecenas has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $3,358.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 68.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00061721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.94 or 0.00857432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006753 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00046372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00026916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.56 or 0.05029840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00045128 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00015790 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.