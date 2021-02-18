Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 263,500 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the January 14th total of 369,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 516,903 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 99.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 116,146 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 41.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 136,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 39,840 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 9.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 34,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 66.7% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 54,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund alerts:

Shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 92,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,191. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.