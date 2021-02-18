Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Announces Earnings Results

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%.

NYSE:MIC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,279. Macquarie Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MIC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.