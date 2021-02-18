Lympo (LYM) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.70 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 122.9% against the US dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $8.70 million and approximately $182,648.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo token can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00063353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.73 or 0.00868014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006945 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00046489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00026852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.30 or 0.05135046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00045733 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00016369 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo (LYM) is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.