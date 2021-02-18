LVW Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 183,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $436.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.26 and its 200 day moving average is $151.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

