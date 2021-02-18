Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Stock Price Down 26.3%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s stock price fell 26.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $2.21. 83,824,813 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 386% from the average session volume of 17,252,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84.

Luokung Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

