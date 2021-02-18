Lunyr Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, Lunyr has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $532,802.30 and approximately $44,545.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lunyr Token Profile

LUN is a token. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com

Buying and Selling Lunyr

