Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe Sells 9,862 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $92.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.59. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

