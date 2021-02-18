Lumber Liquidators Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,411 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the average volume of 1,048 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

NYSE:LL opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $817.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.