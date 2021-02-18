Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $2.89 Million Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of PROG as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $39,528,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,914,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,413,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,427,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,726,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $50.08 on Thursday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.91.

PRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

