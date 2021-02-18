Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,807,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CONMED by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 221,493 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $20,689,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,308,000 after purchasing an additional 161,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 263,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,760,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

In other CONMED news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,884.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 14,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $1,425,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,748 shares of company stock worth $5,456,706. 5.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $120.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.04. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $124.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,022.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.