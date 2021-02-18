Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 578.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $1,883,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,203,369.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,724.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,263 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,940 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $108.12 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

