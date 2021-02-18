Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

FATE stock opened at $103.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 327,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $3,091,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,580,368.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

