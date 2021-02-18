Loren Alhadeff Sells 5,000 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Loren Alhadeff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 17th, Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of DocuSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $1,628,476.12.
Shares of DOCU opened at $254.98 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.66. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.05.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.
Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.