Loren Alhadeff Sells 5,000 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Loren Alhadeff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of DocuSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $1,628,476.12.

Shares of DOCU opened at $254.98 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.66. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.05.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

