Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $1.91. Littelfuse posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total transaction of $2,415,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,342.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $82,912.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,653,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,869 shares of company stock valued at $14,145,874 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,066,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,587,000 after buying an additional 143,628 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 253,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,023,000 after buying an additional 123,433 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 318,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,155,000 after purchasing an additional 117,062 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Littelfuse by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,777,000 after purchasing an additional 104,164 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $270.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

