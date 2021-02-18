Linde (NYSE:LIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $283.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.24.

NYSE LIN opened at $249.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.57. Linde has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $274.58. The stock has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Research analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,314,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

