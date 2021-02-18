Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,371 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,691,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,850,000 after acquiring an additional 79,731 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 346,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 48,888 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period.

BATS NUSC opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

