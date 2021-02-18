Lincoln National Corp Makes New $403,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,341,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 689.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $13,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 269,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $5,467,358.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,219,962 shares in the company, valued at $65,204,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $28,761,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,586,033.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,205,667 shares of company stock worth $107,623,718 over the last three months.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.61. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.