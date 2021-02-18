Lincoln National Corp Has $335,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.93.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

