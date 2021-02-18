Lincoln National Corp Has $290,000 Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 43.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.04.

FIVE opened at $195.86 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $198.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

