Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,055,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,356,000 after buying an additional 265,550 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,806,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,997,000 after purchasing an additional 365,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,103,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,236,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 61.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,075,000 after buying an additional 131,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

XEL opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.76.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

