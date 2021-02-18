Lincoln National Corp Buys Shares of 2,796 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $115.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $147.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.03 and its 200 day moving average is $105.86. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

In related news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $167,403.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,815.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 1,677 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $197,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,900 shares of company stock worth $1,016,676. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.