Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $376.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.22 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.63.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.96.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

