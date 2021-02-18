Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 91.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LMNL. Bloom Burton downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liminal BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNL opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $168.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNL. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

