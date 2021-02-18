LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIFULL Co., Ltd. offers real estate information services. The company provides services for domestic real estate companies. LIFULL Co., Ltd., formerly known as Next Co Ltd Tok, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of NXCLF stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. LIFULL has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation website; and Mitula, a site that provides information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion.

