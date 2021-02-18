Li Auto (LI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on LI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.