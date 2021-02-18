Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.72-0.76 for the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LXP. Evercore ISI upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

LXP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.95. 12,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $12.08.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

