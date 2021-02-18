LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives $9.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 35,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.74. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $30,011.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at $875,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $100,015.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 737,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,151,352.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,990 shares of company stock worth $290,031 over the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.