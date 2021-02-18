LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.93 million, a PE ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $50.53.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $75,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,779,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,771,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 18,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $744,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,838 shares in the company, valued at $113,491.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,867 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.