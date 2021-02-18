LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.93 million, a PE ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $50.53.
LMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.
LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.
