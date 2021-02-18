Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Leidos were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 141.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 79.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos stock opened at $105.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

