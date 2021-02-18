Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Down 21.9% in January

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the January 14th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000.

LVHD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.86. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,532. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

