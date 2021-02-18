Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 143.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $32,576.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,166 shares of company stock worth $134,258. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.