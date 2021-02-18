Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%.
NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 143.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00.
In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $32,576.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,166 shares of company stock worth $134,258. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.
About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.
