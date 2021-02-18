Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LSCC. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.44.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.00. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $50.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $31,147.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,308.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,166 shares of company stock valued at $134,258. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 534,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after purchasing an additional 167,071 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 577,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 93,598 shares during the period.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

