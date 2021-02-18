LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €65.00 by Independent Research

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s current price.

LXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.64 ($74.87).

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €62.90 ($74.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 6.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 1 year high of €66.70 ($78.47). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €63.02 and its 200-day moving average is €54.68.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

