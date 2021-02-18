Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Lamar Advertising worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $84.99 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

