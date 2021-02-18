Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 57 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 57 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 51 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 51.40 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 54.13.

Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

