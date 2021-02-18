L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,163 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $209,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,114,000 after buying an additional 936,335 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,976,000 after buying an additional 593,520 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,480,000 after buying an additional 519,647 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 111.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 930,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,987,000 after purchasing an additional 491,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $189.60. 5,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,078. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $229.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.