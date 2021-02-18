L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on L Brands from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on L Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L Brands stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

