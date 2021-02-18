Kye L. Mitchell Sells 3,497 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $162,575.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KFRC stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 14,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kforce by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

